Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Trades Above $0.60

The Ripple price is rising with a gain of 13.72% over the past 24 hours as it rises above the $0.60 level. XRP/USD is now holding strong above $0.60 and this level has been supporting the market since a few days ago. Moreover, it could be possible that the more the resistance level of $0.60 is tested, the more it is likely to break higher. On the other hand, if the Ripple price crosses below the lower boundary of the channel, traders could expect the market price to break beneath and this may likely test the critical support levels of $0.20, $0.15, and $0.10.