The Litecoin price keeps following a bearish movement within the channel as the technical indicator reveals the next direction. Today, LTC/USD is recording some losses after the improvement that the coin faced for the past few days. The Litecoin price is now hovering around $137.56 where it stays intact within the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. However, after the opening of today’s trading at $144, the Litecoin price moves below $140 support to touch the low of $134. Looking at the daily chart, it seems the Litecoin price may be heading back towards the immediate support level of $130 below the 9-day moving average.