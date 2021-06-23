Cancel
Agriculture

This is National Pollinator Week

By Jerry Groskreutz
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack proclaimed this week June 21-27, 2021 National Pollinator Week. When you mention pollinators I think of honey bees. However, there are many other insects that are pollinators along with many species of birds and bats. Actually more than 100 crops that are grown in the United States depend on pollinators including fruits, vegetables and nuts. In dollar terms just the honey bee adds $18 billion in value to agricultural crops.

