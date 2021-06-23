This is National Pollinator Week

I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that it’s National Pollinator Week. What are your plans? Maybe watching your town’s pollinator parade? Exchanging the traditional gifts of native plants with your loved ones? Perhaps adopting a bee for the kids to raise. I’m kidding of course. It is pollinator week, but if you’re like me, I suspect it’s just another of the million things that whiz past the leading edge of your consciousness without sticking. And the fact that there are other official nationally events such as National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day and National Fruitcake Toss Day – I’m not making this up – may understandably cause you to tune out these special weeks.