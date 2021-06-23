LISTEN: Milky Chance Gets a Mile High in New Song, ‘Colorado’
Though they're from Germany, duo Milky Chance's new song is all about Colorado. The 420-friendly song preaches pushing away the sorrow, when you 'get high like Colorado.'. You likely know the band from their 2013 song 'Stolen Dance,' which is a Top 20 Alternative song. In 2020, they broke Top 20 again with their Jack Johnson collaboration, 'Don't Let Me Down.' They return in 2021 with a song about self medicating their way through a (presumed) breakup with a little something from 'Colorado.'943thex.com