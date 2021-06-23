Cancel
Zooming in on Infrastructure Ep. 10 - Talking with Maria Lehman, incoming ASCE President

 13 days ago

In this episode, R&B Senior Managing Editor Brian W. Budzynski talks with Maria Lehman, incoming 2022-2023 President of the American Society of Civil Engineers. Ms. Lehman is currently ASCE’s National Treasurer, serves on the Society’s Industry Leaders Council, and is a member of the ASCE’s Committee on America’s Infrastructure (CAI), which is responsible for preparing the quadrennial Infrastructure Report Card.

