Carlsbad Rotary gifts funds to North County charities

CARLSBAD — The Rotary Club of Carlsbad released several donations to various North San Diego County organizations as part of the Day of Giving. Rotary Carlsbad President Ava Payne said “I’m in awe of the commitment, passion, and selflessness our four Day of Giving honorees demonstrated, stepping up through their organizations to assist those unable to help themselves. A noble purpose resulted in a profound and prodigious impact.”