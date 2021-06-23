Cancel
Wright State extends scholarship deadline for first-year students

By Eileen McClory, , Dayton Daily News
Dayton Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWright State University announced Wednesday it extended the deadline for scholarships available to new students who enroll directly from high school for the 2021-22 academic year. An eligible student has to be admitted and enrolled for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 23, to qualify for one of the first-year...

State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
CollegesDayton Daily News

Wright State approves additional financial help for students

Wright State University will be offering additional financial aid to students who qualify this fall. On Friday, university trustees approved about $14.5 million in federal funds that will go to students who demonstrate financial need. It will be distributed similarly to earlier programs that Wright State undertook last year and earlier this year, said Kim Everhart, director of Wright State financial aid. She noted more people will likely be eligible for the funds this time around.
