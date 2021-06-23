Cancel
Decatur, IL

Decatur School District planning normal class schedule this fall

By HERALD, REVIEW
Herald & Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR — The Decatur School District is planning to return to normal school days in August, with five days a week of in-person learning and regular school hours. In doing so, officials said during Tuesday's school board meeting that the district will follow the Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines in place at that time,. Currently, those guidelines would still require masks and social distancing as much as possible.

herald-review.com
