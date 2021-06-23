Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

EU envoy sees 'plenty of time' to resolve U.S.-EU dispute over steel, aluminum tariffs

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - The European Union’s top diplomat in Washington said the United States and Europe had enough time to resolve a continuing dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs in coming months, but acknowledged the issue was complex and would take work.

Stavros Lambrinidis said he was encouraged by progress made during last week’s U.S.-EU summit, and an agreement to suspend tariffs for five years in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies paid to Airbus and Boeing.

He told a virtual trade event that Brussels was continuing to press Washington to safely ease travel restrictions on Europeans entering the United States, and said he hoped the issue could be resolved “very soon.”

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
169K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Tariffs#U S Steel#The European Union#Europeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Airbus
News Break
Boeing
Related
Industrykelo.com

EU steers shipping towards carbon trading market to curb emissions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Ship owners could be forced to pay for pollution from their vessels or face bans from European Union ports under draft plans to add shipping emissions to the bloc’s carbon market. Shipping does not at present face EU emissions targets, but that is set to change under...
Europe740thefan.com

Belarus recalls envoy from Brussels after EU sanctions on Minsk

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarus on Monday recalled its permanent representative to the European Union for consultations after Brussels imposed economic sanctions in response to Belarus authorities forcing a Ryanair passenger flight to land in Minsk. The Belarusian foreign ministry suggested the EU representative in Minsk also leave for consultations and...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EU to extend steel safeguards for three more years

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is set to continue a system of quotas and tariffs that have been in place since 2018 for a further three years to protect EU steelmakers from a potential surge of imports. Washington’s retention of 25% steel tariffs has closed the U.S. market to...
U.S. Politicssoutheastagnet.com

US Trade Issue with EU Resolved

A trade issue between the United States and the European Union, that affected the U.S. peanut industry, has been resolved. Tyron Spearman has more details.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

U.S., EU, U.K. and Canada sanction Belarus over Ryanair diversion

The United States, European Union, United Kingdom and Canada announced coordinated sanctions Monday on dozens of Belarusian individuals and entities in response to the government's forced diversion of a Ryanair flight last month and ongoing crackdown against the country's pro-democracy movement. Why it matters: The West is ratcheting up its...
Agriculturedrgnews.com

U.S.-UK and EU Suspend Airplane Tariffs

Trade Representative Katherine Tai returned to the U.S. Thursday following a successful trip to Europe. Tai, along with counterparts from the European Union and the United Kingdom, agreed to suspend tariffs caused by disagreements over aircraft. Tai, announcing the agreement with the UK Thursday, says both the EU and UK and the U.S. will establish working groups on large civil aircraft. Each side intends not to impose countermeasures for a period of five years, starting July 4, 2021.
IndustryAgriculture Online

UPDATE 3-After EU, Britain and U.S. reach truce in aircraft trade dispute

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Britain and United States agreed on Thursday to resolve a long-running trade dispute over Airbus and Boeing and turn their attention to tackling Chinese subsidies, echoing a five-year tariff truce announced by Washington and Brussels. Together, the matching deals draw a line under 17 years...
Economyshankennewsdaily.com

U.S. And U.K. Suspend Tariffs In Aerospace Dispute For Five Years

The U.S. and U.K. have agreed to suspend tariffs in their dispute over aircraft subsidies for a period of five years. Under the agreement, the U.K. will suspend for five years the 25% tariffs on U.S. rum, brandy and vodka, and the U.S. will suspend the 25% tariffs on single malt Scotch, single malt Irish whiskey from Northern Ireland, and liqueurs and cordials.
Grocery & SupermaketThe Guardian

UK asks EU for more time to resolve Brexit sausage row

The UK has formally requested a further three months to resolve the bitter Brexit row with Brussels over the sale of sausages in Northern Ireland. It comes as the UK announces moves to guarantee voting rights for EU citizens in local elections. The Brexit minister, Lord Frost, has written to...
Foreign PolicyAgriculture Online

House panel: Put the brakes on China-owned farmland in U.S.

China would be barred from buying more U.S. farmland and the land already in its possession would become ineligible for farm subsidies under language approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. On a voice vote, the provision was added to a $197 billion USDA-FDA funding bill headed for a vote on the House floor.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

'No request for EU authorisation of Covishield vaccine'

Brussels [Belgium], June 29 (ANI): A European Union (EU) official on Tuesday said that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not received any request for approval of authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield. Speaking to ANI, the EU official said: "Concerning a possible EMA authorisation for Covishield, as of yesterday,...
EconomyTelegraph

British exports of EU goods to Northern Ireland incurring Brexit tariffs

Businesses are paying tariffs on EU goods sent to Northern Ireland via Britain because of the customs border in the Irish Sea created by a Brexit withdrawal agreement. Companies have to pay more money to send the goods from Britain to Northern Ireland, even though they meet EU standards because they were made in Europe.
Travelwtvbam.com

EU executive warns Germany over travel restrictions on Portugal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Germany should not impose a travel ban on Portugal but limit itself to imposing testing and quarantine requirements to be in line with European Union approach, the bloc’s executive said on Tuesday. The European Commission said Germany did inform the Brussels-based executive that it now considers Portugal...
Public HealthTimes Daily

EU asylum applications drop due to COVID, not lower demand

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s asylum agency said Tuesday that the number of people seeking international protection in Europe hit its lowest level last year since 2013, but that the drop was due mostly to coronavirus travel restrictions. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Belarus tells EU envoy to go, withdraws migration help in sanctions row

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Belarus on Monday told the European Union's representative in Minsk to return to Brussels for consultations and said it would stop helping the 27-nation bloc combat illegal migration as retaliation against EU sanctions. The EU last week imposed wide-ranging economic sanctions on Belarus targeting its...