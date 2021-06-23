Cancel
Kentucky State

Kentucky's 'Redneck Rave' Ends In Throat-Slashing, Log Impalement, & Mass Arrests!

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA “Redneck Rave” festival that was billed as “America’s wildest and craziest country party” truly lived up to its name… just not in a good way. According to reports, 48 people who attended the event in Kentucky last week were charged with a range of offenses after the festivities descended into chaos, with a man having his throat slit, a woman being choked in a fight over a blanket, and another man becoming impaled on a log.

talesbuzz.com
