Kentucky's 'Redneck Rave' Ends In Throat-Slashing, Log Impalement, & Mass Arrests!

A “Redneck Rave” festival that was billed as “America’s wildest and craziest country party” truly lived up to its name… just not in a good way. According to reports, 48 people who attended the event in Kentucky last week were charged with a range of offenses after the festivities descended into chaos, with a man having his throat slit, a woman being choked in a fight over a blanket, and another man becoming impaled on a log.