Years ago, I did a workshop in a church hall that smelled of milky tea and damp carpet. One of the various exercises was to write a short story, a page long, about something dramatic that had happened to us or someone we knew. Having written our page, we were told to read the story back, then cross it out with a single line. The next stage was to write the same story, only this time to take up half a page. Again, we were told to read it, then strike a line through it. The last part was to write the same story in a single sentence, read it twice, then underline two words.