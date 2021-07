WORCESTER — It’s official: Harrington HealthCare System is now part of the UMass Memorial Health system. “Today marks an exciting milestone in our system’s history,” Dr. Eric Dickson, president and CEO of UMass Memorial Health, said in an announcement. “Harrington and UMass Memorial Health are closely aligned when it comes to our organization cultures and values: We deeply value our employees, have a strong commitment to providing the highest quality care to our patients and are invested in giving back to the communities we serve. This affiliation agreement solidifies and strengthens the longstanding relationship between our organizations and offers benefits for all of us, particularly our community in central and southern Massachusetts.”