DeSclafani Wins Again, Flores HR as Giants Top Angels 5-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Walsh hit a tying grand slam off Aroldis Chapman in a seven-run ninth inning for his second homer of a long night, and the Los Angeles Angels stunned the New York Yankees 11-8 in a rainy game that finished after 1 a.m. Shohei Ohtani’s highly anticipated pitching debut at Yankee Stadium was a wild wreck that ended early. He got only two outs and was charged with a career-worst seven runs, but the Angels persevered through more than two hours of weather delays and bailed him out with an unprecedented rally. They became the first team since 1900 to allow seven runs in the first inning and then score seven in the ninth to win, according to STATS.