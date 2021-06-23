Cancel
Nintendo Is Shutting Down Splatoon 2's Online Lounge Feature In July

By Marcus Stewart
Game Informer Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSplatoon 2’s rather nifty Online Lounge feature will soon go the way of the dodo. That means it’s being shut down, effective July 28 according to Nintendo. The feature allowed players to use the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app to set up Splatoon 2 matches and invite friends by sending them a URL link. Although Online Lounge will no longer be supported, Nintendo says it has no plans to change any of the app’s other game-specific features. That means users will still be able to use voice chat, for example.

www.gameinformer.com
