Test for Gluten Intolerance if You Have Hashimoto’s Low Thyroid
Many studies demonstrate a link between gluten intolerance and Hashimoto's, an autoimmune disease that damages the thyroid gland, causing low thyroid instinct. This is because gluten has a similar molecular structure to thyroid tissue — gluten intolerance triggers the immune system to attack the thyroid gland. Gluten is the problematic protein found in wheat and wheat-like grains, such as spelt, kamut, rye, barley, triticale, and oats.