These 17 Shampoos and Conditioners Contain the Secret to Incredible Curls
As anyone with curly hair knows that not just any shampoo and conditioner will do. Plus, no two curls are alike, so it’s important to find the right formulas for your curl type. According to Sanda Petrut, stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, the key ingredients to look for in a curly hair shampoo are amino acids, which “provide moisture to the hair and scalp, strengthen and repair,” as well as a polymer complex for shine, detangling, and anti-static properties. Finally, it should have a microemulsion smoothing system (a.k.a. a blend of oil and water) “to provide softness, control, and moisture by bonding to the cuticle for deep conditioning,” says the hairstylist.www.whowhatwear.com