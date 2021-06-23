WorkSpace Wednesday: Reshaping Collaborative Spaces
As companies plan for post-pandemic office re-occupancy, many are gravitating toward a hybrid work model that has employees coming into the office for collaborative teamwork and leaving their focused, heads-down tasks for the days they’re working from home. Some employees love the flexibility this provides, while others see it as too inflexible — meaning, they’d much prefer either to be able to work exclusively from home or always from the office. Few companies can escape this thorny issue.www.nojitter.com