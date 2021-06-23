Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as Fed's Powell calms rate-hike fears

By Nakul Iyer
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

* Fed won’t raise rates on fear of inflation -Powell

* U.S. factory activity climbed to a record high in June (Updates prices and market activity)

June 23 (Reuters) - Gold gained on Wednesday, lifted by soothing words from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who said inflation would not be the only determinant of interest rate decisions and the central bank would not rush into hiking interest rates.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,782.96 per ounce by 1:42 p.m. EDT (1742 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled up 0.3% at $1,783.40.

Powell’s words on Tuesday calmed investors who had worried about policy tightening following last week’s hawkish turn by the Fed.

Still, the precious metal has failed to reverse last week’s 6% drop as expectations of Fed policy tightening have taken hold in markets. Higher interest rates translate into a reduced opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.

But David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures, said it was not a foregone conclusion the Fed would move to raise interest rates or reduce asset purchases as quickly as last week’s meeting suggested.

“We’re clearly trading in a very accommodative environment that will underpin gold prices (and) overall it’s still too early to start making mention of reduction in asset purchases and increases in interest rates,” Meger said.

Gold also benefited from a subdued dollar, which hit a near one-week trough earlier in the session, boosting gold’s appeal for holders of other currencies.

Technicals were supportive too, Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig said, noting gold appeared to have bottomed out from last week’s selloff.

While the gold market’s pricing for Fed hikes could prove too hawkish, the underlying inflation trends will likely remain distorted for months, inhibiting positive flows into gold for now, TD Securities analysts said in a note.

Elsewhere, silver rose 1.1% to $26.02 per ounce and palladium climbed 2.5% to $2,620.12. Platinum was up 1.1% at $1,091.43. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
169K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#Interest Rates#Federal Reserve Chair#High Ridge Futures#Td Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Currenciesb975.com

Dollar’s near-term outlook bright, but to fade in a year: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Near-term bets in favour of the dollar should be increased, a majority of analysts in Reuters polls said, who however were split on the duration of the greenback’s bullish trend and forecast its allure to fade in a year. Tracking the Federal Reserve’s surprisingly hawkish outlook at...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term

* Dollar index rises to highest since April 6 * Dollar climbs to 15-month high vs yen * Aussie falls to December lows * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The dollar hit three-month highs on Thursday but traded within narrow ranges as investors looked to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for clues on whether the Federal Reserve will start to reduce monetary stimulus sooner rather than later. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major counterparts, rose to 92.602 , the highest since early April. It last traded up 0.2% at 92.572. The index in June posted its best monthly performance since November 2016, driven in part by the Federal Open Market Committee's unexpected hawkish shift at a meeting during the month. Fed forecasts released after the June FOMC meeting penciled in two interest rate hikes by the end of 2023. Against the yen, the dollar hit a 15-month high of 111.640 yen, and was last up 0.4% at 111.560. Increased vaccinations that have led to more robust economic activity have helped the U.S. recovery from the pandemic, prompting expectations the Fed could start exiting its ultra-easy policy. That has provided a lift for the dollar. "The dollar got a justified boost in June based on physical activity taking place across the country because of inoculations," said Juan Perez, FX strategist and trader at Tempus Inc in Washington. "The rest of the world simply is not looking that safe, that prepared to move forward," he added Traders are looking to Friday's U.S. payrolls report for confirmation of the market's bullish outlook. Economists polled by Reuters expect a gain of 700,000 jobs last month, compared with 559,000 in May, and an unemployment rate of 5.7% versus 5.8% in the previous month. "We generally think the U.S. dollar should stay firm into Friday's U.S. employment reading," said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TD Securities in a research note. "We wonder, however, how aggressive further gains could be from there unless the data validates expectations of a further near-term hawkish shift from the Fed." The greenback extended gains earlier on Thursday after data showed U.S. initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week, while layoffs plunged to a 21-year low in June. The dollar slipped a bit though after a report showing U.S. manufacturing activity grew at just a moderate pace in June, while employment in the sector contracted for the first time in seven months, likely because of rampant shortages of raw materials and labor. In afternoon trading, the euro was down 0.1% at $1.1843 after earlier dipping as low as $1.1837 for the first time since April 6. The euro recovered from its lows after data showed euro zone purchasing managers indexes were higher than expected. The Aussie dollar, seen as a proxy for risk appetite, slid 0.5% to $0.7464, after earlier hitting its lowest since Dec. 21, as Australia's major centers of Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Darwin are all under lockdown. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:43PM (1943 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.5720 92.3670 +0.23% 2.879% +92.6020 +92.2630 Euro/Dollar $1.1844 $1.1855 -0.09% -3.06% +$1.1884 +$1.1837 Dollar/Yen 111.5600 111.1100 +0.41% +7.97% +111.6350 +111.0300 Euro/Yen 132.12 131.73 +0.30% +4.10% +132.4300 +131.5700 Dollar/Swiss 0.9261 0.9249 +0.12% +4.67% +0.9271 +0.9236 Sterling/Dollar $1.3754 $1.3830 -0.55% +0.67% +$1.3834 +$1.3753 Dollar/Canadian 1.2444 1.2397 +0.36% -2.29% +1.2445 +1.2365 Aussie/Dollar $0.7464 $0.7500 -0.46% -2.96% +$0.7508 +$0.7461 Euro/Swiss 1.0969 1.0962 +0.06% +1.50% +1.0986 +1.0961 Euro/Sterling 0.8609 0.8570 +0.46% -3.67% +0.8615 +0.8565 NZ $0.6964 $0.6986 -0.29% -2.99% +$0.7009 +$0.6962 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6285 8.6195 +0.14% +0.52% +8.6375 +8.5870 Euro/Norway 10.2210 10.2010 +0.20% -2.34% +10.2452 +10.1974 Dollar/Sweden 8.5809 8.5522 +0.25% +4.69% +8.5869 +8.5471 Euro/Sweden 10.1636 10.1382 +0.25% +0.87% +10.1753 +10.1340 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Gold holds tight range as focus turns to US jobs data

BENGALURU (July 2): Gold prices held in a tight range on Friday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data that could sway Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. Spot gold was steady at $1,777.17 per ounce, as of 1251 GMT. It has fallen...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Forex Today: US dollar prints highest since early April before critical NFP

The US dollar has started the month on a solid footing after closing its best month in 4 1/2 years. On Thursday, ahead of the highly anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls report, the dollar hit three-month highs but traded within narrow ranges as traders get set for more clues on whether the Federal Reserve will start to reduce monetary stimulus sooner rather than later. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major counterparts, rose to 92.601, the highest since early April.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on Delta variant worries; U.S. jobs data in focus

(Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) July 2 (Reuters) - Gold gained for a third straight session on Friday as concerns over the Delta variant of COVID-19 boosted bullion’s safe-haven appeal, with investors awaiting a crucial U.S. jobs report that could shed more light on the Federal Reserve’s next move. Spot...
Marketsetftrends.com

Bond ETFs Slip as Improving Jobs Data Could Signal Fed Policy Changes

U.S. Treasury bond-related exchange traded funds pulled back Thursday as yields rose in response to the lower weekly jobless claims ahead of the big June jobs report Friday, which could affect the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook. On Thursday, the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) fell 0.1% and...
Businessfxempire.com

Will Fed Hawks Peck Gold?

Oh no, my worst nightmare related to the precious metals has materialized. In the June edition of the Gold Market Overview, I wrote:. Of course, gold is not a perfect inflation hedge in the short term. If the interest rates increase or the Fed tightens the monetary conditions in response to inflation, gold may struggle. Actually, the start of normalization of the monetary policy could push gold downward, just as it happened in 2011.
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver see price gains after mixed U.S. jobs data

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher up in early U.S. trading Friday and hit session highs just after a mixed reading on the U.S. jobs front was reported. Some more short covering in the futures markets and bargain-buying heading into the long U.S. holiday weekend are featured. August gold futures were last up $10.70 at $1,787.60 and September Comex silver was last up $0.265 at $26.35 an ounce.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

July 2 (Reuters) - Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China - here's a rapid tour of next week's top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Chipmakers lift European shares, banks cap gains

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick (Reuters) - European shares ended slightly higher on Friday on a boost from chipmakers, although gains were capped by weak bank stocks and growing concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% to close at 456.81 points, with technology stocks rising 1.1%.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Fed's Bullard warns inflation could be higher than expected in 2022

A recent burst of inflation could prove more long-lasting than expected as the surging U.S. economy faces widespread bottlenecks that have severely disrupted the global supply chain, a Federal Reserve official said on Thursday. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard predicted that prices for most goods and services will continue...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD treads water around 1.2400 as WTI bulls battle USD optimists

USD/CAD hangs in balance after easing from one week top. WTI consolidates early week pullback from October 2018 top. DXY posted the biggest monthly gains since November 2016. US data, covid headlines and Fedspeak are crucial for fresh impulse. USD/CAD remains sidelined around 1.2400 after snapping a two-day uptrend the...
Stocksinvesting.com

The ETF Portfolio Strategist: Reflation Trade Continues Its Downward Trend

The reflation trade continues to lose momentum, or so the ongoing slide in the 10-year Treasury yield suggests. When the trading session closed on Wednesday (June 30), the 10-year rate dipped to 1.45%. That’s the third time this month that the benchmark rate fell to that level. If the 1.45% floor gives way, the downside break will be widely seen as a sign that rates will test even lower levels in the weeks ahead.
Marketsinvezz.com

DXY: Is the US dollar index a good buy in July 2021?

The US dollar index was in a strong bullish trend in June 2021. The index rallied after the stellar US economic data and the hawkish Fed. It could keep rising as bulls target the next key resistance at $93.5. The US dollar index (DXY) rallied in June as investors reacted...
MarketsDailyFx

USD/CAD Rebound Unravels Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report

The recent rebound in USD/CAD appears to be stalling as it struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week, but the update to the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report may keep the exchange rate afloat as employment is expected to increase for the sixth consecutive month.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as Delta variant worries bolster safe-haven appeal

* France delays easing restrictions due to Delta variant. * U.S. initial jobless claims expected at 1230 GMT. July 1 (Reuters) - Gold gained on Thursday as rising concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus shored up interest in the safe haven asset, while investors awaited the U.S. non-farm payrolls report for more monetary policy clues.