Wednesday's Transactions

Now is a great time to speculate about the Detroit Tigers trade deadline candidates. At the risk of jumping the gun on talk of buying or selling, it’s worth considering where the Detroit Tigers are at as a team. They started off the season about as poorly as possible, struggling to an 8-19 start that was hampered by horrendous hitting. After some roster shuffling and miracle work by pitching coach Chris Fetter and manager AJ Hinch, the Tigers rebounded in May to post a winning record for the month.