Wednesday's Transactions

Not only does Wednesday mark the midpoint of the week, but we're also rapidly approaching the halfway point of the season. Barring any postponements, by the conclusion of Wednesday's action, the Athletics, Padres and Diamondbacks will have played a league-leading 82 games. Meanwhile, Cleveland will have 78 contests in the book with the Mets trailing the pack at 77.
The Atlanta Braves will have their leadoff man and superstar outfielder back in the lineup after a two-game absence on Friday night. Ronald Acuna Jr. returns to the top of the batting order and will start in right field when the Braves continue a four-game set in Cincinnati against the Reds. The 23-year-old fantasy juggernaut missed Atlanta’s past two games with back tightness.
The Detroit Tigers got blown out by the Cleveland Indians on Monday, but history ends up being the main talking point for fans in Michigan. Specifically, history surrounding Miguel Cabrera. Cabrera had two hits in the 13-5 loss and one went out for a home run. That means he now...
Two games, two victories. The Detroit Tigers broke out the (small) brooms against the division rival Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night, winning both games of their double-header. “When he’s hitting, he’s in a good place,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “Happy Miggy is a good Miggy.”. Westland’s own Eric Haase, who...
When the brightest stars in the minors take the field for the MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 11 in Denver, the Orioles will be represented by their best. Catcher Adley Rutschman, one of the top prospects in all of baseball and the Orioles’ consensus No. 1, will compete in the all-star event for the game’s top young stars along with Triple-A Norfolk reliever Marcos Diplán. Rutschman, ...
The reigning 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner is having a solid first season with the Boys in Blue, despite dealing with a long ball problem. Although he’s been one of the more productive starters in the National League this year, Jacob deGrom’s insane season may prevent him from repeating and earning another Cy Young.
Now is a great time to speculate about the Detroit Tigers trade deadline candidates. At the risk of jumping the gun on talk of buying or selling, it’s worth considering where the Detroit Tigers are at as a team. They started off the season about as poorly as possible, struggling to an 8-19 start that was hampered by horrendous hitting. After some roster shuffling and miracle work by pitching coach Chris Fetter and manager AJ Hinch, the Tigers rebounded in May to post a winning record for the month.
With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. An 0-for-4 dud from a chalky high-salaried slugger is a lot more common than a total dud from a top-salaried NBA player or even than a stinker from a top quarterback or running back.
Toronto's top hitting prospect is getting some recognition. Toronto's second-ranked prospect, and top hitter, Austin Martin, will represent the team at the 2021 MLB Futures Game in Denver. Martin was one of 50 baseball prospects chosen to participate in the event, following Toronto's Bo Bichette and Nate Pearson who participated...
Yadier Molina of the St. Louis Cardinals widely is considered to be one of the best defensive catchers ever. So it was curious when, in a 2017 game, Molina searched frantically but could not locate a pitched ball that had bounced in front of home plate. The ball was below...
NEW YORK -- St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matthew Liberatore, who started twice for the U.S. team that qualified for the Olympics, was among 50 players announced Wednesday for the All-Star Futures Game at Denver's Coors Field on July 11. Liberatore, a 21-year-old left-hander, was 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA in...
1. At the end of last week’s SI Media Podcast, during the "Traina Thoughts" segment, I said this entire “sticky stuff” controversy is good for Major League Baseball because it has provided entertainment and gotten the sport a ton of coverage it never gets. Is this the kind of attention...
FanGraphs lead prospect analyst Eric Longenhagen says Orioles catching prospect Adley Rutschman will be the top prospect in baseball once Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco accrues enough at-bats at the big-league level to graduate from prospect lists … but it’s still possible Baltimore takes a catcher in the 2021 MLB Draft this month.
According to reports by Craig Mish and Jon Heyman, the Marlins and Blue Jays agreed on Monday to a trade that will send Corey Dickerson and Adam Cimber to the Toronto Blue Jays for veteran infielder Joe Panik and an undisclosed pitching prospect. No announcement yet from either team. Both...
Tampa Bay Rays (47-33, second in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (39-38, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Nationals: Jon Lester (1-3, 4.99 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +108, Rays -127; over/under is 10...
If you're retired baseball player Bobby Bonilla, July 1 is your personal national holiday. For the rest of us, it’s just Bobby Bonilla Day -- the annual fan celebration that the New York Mets are still (somewhat amazingly) on the hook to pay their one-time star who left the Big Apple before the 2000 MLB season, with the team still owing him millions of dollars.
When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
Former UNC baseball standout Kyle Seager has recently reached a pretty significant Major League Baseball milestone. In the modern sports era, it is very difficult to find athletes who not only have had long-term success, but have spent their entire professional career with one franchise. The days of Cal Ripken...
After leaving Friday nights game, the hope was that Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull would be able to make his next start. Unfortunately, that will not be the case as the Tigers just announced that they have placed Turnbull on the 10 day injured list. Let’s hope the Turnbull...