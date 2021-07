The nation got a front row seat as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker turned in the best playoff performance of his career on Sunday night. The guard went berserk in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers, scoring 40 points to go along with 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Booker shot an efficient 15-of-29 from the field (51.7%) and 3-of-7 from long range (42.9%). He made all seven of his free throw attempts.