Update Your Beauty Routine this Summer

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelia San Miguel is helping us level up our beauty routine for this summer season. Check out her favorite picks for great skin from Olay and SeroVital. Then, get your hands on the best haircare must haves and leave the door smelling yummy with some new Summer scents. More from Celia and her picks at SickaThanAverage.com.

