Update Your Beauty Routine this Summer

You know everyone seems to have their holy-grail beauty product? Like, the one thing they just can't live without? Well, mine is tinted sunscreen. Seriously, I use a tinted sunscreen every morning, even if I'm not going outside, and TBH, you should be too. A good tinted sunscreen (as long as it has SPF 30 or more, and protects from both UVA and UVB rays) will help prevent sun damage, like fine lines and dark spots, and, more seriously, skin cancer. And since it's got a little tint to it, it'll also help tone down any redness, hyperpigmentation, and breakouts, while delivering a bit of moisture too. Basically, tinted moisturizers—like these nine options below— are the ultimate multitasking, skincare-meets-makeup product that your morning skincare routine needs right now.