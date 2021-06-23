More than 150 hospital employees resign or are fired after refusing to get vaccinated
HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Methodist Hospital had 153 workers either resign or were fired after they refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to KTRK, Houston Methodist Hospital reported earlier this month that 178 employees had been suspended for not complying with the hospital's vaccine requirement for workers. It appears most of those employees chose to leave the hospital system or not get fully vaccinated.news4sanantonio.com