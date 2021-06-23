Sentinel police log for June 23
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445) William Dennison, 51, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony disseminating child pornography, child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility after an investigation that started in March. Police said they received information about possible possession and dissemination of child pornography in March, and on June 22, police executed a search warrant at his residence. Working with Pennsylvania State Police and Derry Township Police, Upper Allen police arrested Dennison, who remains in prison on $15,000 cash bail.cumberlink.com