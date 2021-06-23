Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlisle, PA

Sentinel police log for June 23

Cumberland County Sentinel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445) William Dennison, 51, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony disseminating child pornography, child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility after an investigation that started in March. Police said they received information about possible possession and dissemination of child pornography in March, and on June 22, police executed a search warrant at his residence. Working with Pennsylvania State Police and Derry Township Police, Upper Allen police arrested Dennison, who remains in prison on $15,000 cash bail.

cumberlink.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
City
Shippensburg, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Carlisle, PA
Crime & Safety
City
South Middleton Township, PA
City
Upper Allen Township, PA
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Lemoyne, PA
City
Mount Holly Springs, PA
City
Springville Township, PA
Mechanicsburg, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Cars#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL's Washington Football Team fined $10M for 'unprofessional' workplace

The National Football League (NFL) on Thursday concluded its investigation into the harassment allegations leveled against the Washington Football Team by fining the organization $10 million for an “unprofessional” workplace, multiple news outlets reported on Thursday. In a statement, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that Washington-based lawyer Beth Wilkinson found...