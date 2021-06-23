Wissot: When winning by any means necessary is the new norm

Today in History
Today is Wednesday, June 30, the 181st day of 2021. There are 184 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On June 30, 1971, the Supreme Court ruled, 6-3, that the government could not prevent The New York Times or The Washington Post from publishing the Pentagon Papers.
On this date:
In 1865, eight people, including Mary Surratt and Dr. Samuel Mudd, were convicted by a military commission of conspiring with John Wilkes Booth, the assassin of President Abraham Lincoln. (Four defendants, including Surratt, were executed; Mudd was sentenced to life in prison, but was pardoned by President Andrew Johnson in 1869.)
In 1908, the Tunguska Event took place in Russia as an asteroid exploded above Siberia, leaving 800 square miles of scorched or blown-down trees.
In 1917, singer, actor and activist Lena Horne was born in Brooklyn, New York.
In 1918, labor activist and socialist Eugene V. Debs was arrested in Cleveland, charged under the Espionage Act...