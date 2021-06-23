Cancel
Harbor Springs, MI

Friendship Center of Harbor Springs hosting reopening celebration July 1

By Harbor Light News Staff
 11 days ago

ATTENTION all seniors 60+!! Please join us on July 1st from noon until 2:00pm on the patio (305 W. Main Street, Harbor Springs, MI 49770) for a reopening celebration. We want to welcome back our friends, family and neighbors. We’ll be serving hotdogs...

