Professor Matt Neal honored with 2021 Brickman Award

Denison University honored an outstanding professor with the prestigious Charles A. Brickman Teaching Excellence Award at the college’s Faculty Awards Celebration held on Friday, May 7. Matt Neal, professor of mathematics, computer science, and data analytics, was honored with the 2021 Brickman award, which is given to members of the faculty who are master craftsmen in the profession and models of dedication to students and to student learning. The recipient has demonstrated a vibrant interest in the learning process, as well as an understanding of teaching as a continuously evolving art form.