June was very hot! People even complained, which they never do. We are all hoping for the monsoon season to kick in. And the biggest day of the summer is approaching – Independence Day. Even with no parade again this year, the Town of Vail is excited to feature some incredible patriotic exhibits, on-the-move musicians and other surprises. The town is already packed with excited people. I wish I could spend some time outside but I will be working all weekend. Which is totally fine, as I’ll be able to recommend some great wines and beers for everyone to enjoy. Here are some suggestions for you to try as well, proudly made in the USA.