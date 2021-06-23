George Jury
George H. Jury passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He was born on January 9, 1929 to parents Glenn and Loretta Jury. George is predeceased by his parents, his cherished sister Mary Ann Trulove, and his beloved first wife, Jo-Ann Jury. He is survived by his wife, the second love of his life, Jan (Parsons) Jury, for seventeen wonderful years. George was loved by his long-term Greenwood Foundation employees, who were like his family (Dave and Muffie McCauley); Jan’s family (Robyn (John Paul) Kloss, Nathan (Shawn) Parsons, Dana (Tracy) Phillips; seven grandchildren; plus many friends. He was a kind and gentle soul, had a generous heart, and was a joy to many friends and co-workers over the years.www.harborlightnews.com