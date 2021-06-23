Cancel
Alexandria, VA

T.C. Williams’ Name Begins to Come Down in Alexandria

By Andrew Beaujon
Washingtonian.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday was the last day of school in Alexandria. When students at T.C. Williams High School return in the fall, it will be to Alexandria City High School. Alexandria schools Superintendent Gregory C. Hutchings, Jr., commemorated the last day of T.C. Williams with a ceremony where students removed his name from a sign that faces King Street. He emphasized that while the name of the school has changed, its team nickname will remain the Titans, as made famous in the laughably inaccurate Disney film about the school’s football program in the early ’70s.

www.washingtonian.com
