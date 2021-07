HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that more Kansas families will now be eligible to take advantage of the Hero Relief Child Care Assistance Program. "We are hopeful to see families who are struggling with paying for child care to be able to meet that need," said Denice Gilliland-Burbank with the United Way of Reno County. "With this new policy of raising the income limits to 250% of federal poverty, a family of four, if they are making less than $5485 a month, they could qualify for child care assistance."