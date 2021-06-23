Resources, Events, Meetings and More – Week of June 24
Fort Lauderdale – U2 cover band U2 by UV will perform June 25 at 8:30 p.m. at Holiday Park, 1150 G. Harold Martin Drive, during Irish Night at Starlight Musicals. There will be Irish music, bagpipers and Irish dancers starting at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, picnic baskets and coolers. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase. Starlight Musicals is a monthly event. Visit fortlauderdale.gov/departments/parks-recreation/special-events/starlight-musicals for more information.