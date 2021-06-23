Two Names Submitted For Consideration As Next U.S. Attorney

Two names have been submitted to President Biden for consideration to be the next U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois. Based on recommendations from screening committees, Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth have forwarded the names of Gregory Harris and Michael Havera (HAV-er-a). Harris is an Assistant U.S. Attorney who has served as chief of the criminal division during his 20 years with the office. Havera is the Christian County State’s Attorney. Biden will make the final selection and submit it to the U.S. Senate for confirmation.