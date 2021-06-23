Cancel
Creators Publishers Advertisers
FORECAST: A gorgeous Wednesday out there!

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a gorgeous Wednesday out there. Here's a look at your afternoon weather update.

www.wfsb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weather
Environment
Canton, CTEyewitness News

Holiday weekend weather won't be ideal for outdoor businesses

CANTON, CT (WFSB) -- The weather expected for the holiday weekend isn’t idea, which means it could impact some outdoor businesses. Leading up to the weekend on Thursday, folks were out having a blast at Matterhorn Mini Golf in Canton, despite a few raindrops. “Weather does impact our business, so...
Santa Barbara, CAKEYT

Thursday evening forecast – July 1

Night through morning low clouds and fog will return to the coast and and coastal valleys, otherwise mostly clear skies can be expected into early next week. High pressure building over western Arizona this weekend will bring slightly warmer temperatures. Expect highs along the coast in the mid 60s to mid 70s and inland spots in the 80s.
South Bend, INWNDU

Gorgeous start to the holiday weekend...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FANTASTIC FRIDAY!! Tomorrow is going to be about as nice as it gets in July...lots of sunshine and quite comfortable. If you would prefer hotter weather, you won’t have to wait long, as it all comes back for Sunday afternoon and Monday. Overall, a fabulous 4th of July weekend here in Michiana. Next week, temperatures back off a bit again, and we’ll have an occasional chance for a shower or thunderstorm. At this point, I don’t see a repeat of the widespread heavy rains over the past week, though...