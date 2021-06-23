Generous gift empowers student philanthropy

This spring, graduating seniors at Denison University received an unexpected opportunity to become truly impactful philanthropists. Denison alum Jonathan Silverstein ‘89 and his wife Natalie matched every donation from the Denison Class of 2021 towards their senior class gift to the college. That gracious offer was then amplified as the Silversteins provided an additional $200,000 for the class to designate to their favorite on- and off-campus causes.