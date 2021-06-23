Notice of Public Hearing Alachua County Housing Finance Authority

​NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of a public hearing by the Alachua County Housing Finance Authority (the "Authority"), to be held on July 1, 2021, at Alachua County Community Support Services, 218 S.E. 24th Street, Conference Room A, Gainesville, Florida 32641, commencing at 2:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible, for the purpose of receiving comments and hearing discussion concerning a plan of financing subject to the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"), pursuant to which the Authority will issue its Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds, in one or more series, in an aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $50,000,000.00, pursuant to the plan of finance (the "Bonds"), the proceeds of which will be used to purchase federally insured or guaranteed mortgage loans originated by participating local lending institutions to finance or refinance the purchase of new or existing owner-occupied single-family residences situated within Alachua County, Florida, and by persons or families of low, moderate or middle income (the "Project"), to purchase securities from a master servicer evidencing interests in or backed by a pool of such mortgage loans, including, without limitation, securities issued by the federal government or agencies thereof or to be used in conjunction with a Mortgage Credit Certificate program or for multifamily housing.