Chicken Farm Has Back to Back Events July 2nd & 3rd

Looking for a way to cool down this summer and hit the road to do some stay-cationing? How about a trip to the world's largest spring fed swimming pool?. With the pandemic winding down and everything reopening, hitting the road and seeing the sights are back on my "list of things to do" this summer. After spending more than a year at either my house or at work, it's well past time to do some sight seeing and find out what the great state of Texas has to offer.