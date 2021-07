The PLAY: Total Over 9.5 (-115) S Hentges (LHP), J Happ (LHP) Must Start. Rookie Sam Hentges appears to have some promise but the results have mostly been not so hot in his first taste of the big leagues. Twins lefty J.A. Happ got out of the gate well but the old pro has really struggled lately. Indians are a tick above average offensively on the road vs. lefties, while the Twins are the same home vs. lefties. No problem with the weather or wind conditions. Bullpens are fresh with the Saturday rainout but I still prefer any Over wagers to be for the entire game factoring in the extra inning rule. Full game play on this game to go Over.