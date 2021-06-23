Primary election results

Randal Mowers will be the Republican Party candidate for town supervisor in Oneonta.

In primary election voting Tuesday, Mowers defeated Teresa DeSantis, 160 to 32 for the GOP party line in the November general election.

Many results were not available by press time for Wednesday's newspaper. All results below are unofficial, provided by county boards of election on their websites.

In other Otsego County primaries:

For the Democratic Party nomination for county representative from District 3 (Laurens, Otego), Caitlin Ogden defeated Jared Nepa, 117 to 21.

Town of Hartwick

Otsego County Republican Committee, Hartwick 1: Robert J. O’Brien 74, Frederick Koffer 91, Christopher Briggs 79

Supervisor (Republican): Bryan F. LoRusso 124, Robert J. O’Brien 81

Council member (Republican): Christopher Briggs 82, Jonathan Horth 101, Cindy Carr 118, Bruce Markusen 72

Highway superintendent (Republican): Frederick Koffer 134, Jerry Wood 67

Town of Laurens

Otsego County Republican Committee, Laurens 1: Traci Dilello 9, Debra Balantic 22, Phil Balantic 27

Otsego County Republican Committee, Laurens 2: Patricia Brockway 43, Michelle Buccheri 40, Jonathan S. Chambers 20, write-in 3

Town of Maryland

Otsego County Republican Committee, Maryland 1: Kyle Imperato 27, Jennifer Mickle 25, Ken Williams 2

Council member (Republican): Renee Gaston 62, Jason Knapp 62, Ken Williams 11, write-in 1

Town of Milford

Justice (Republican): Matthew Kane 21, Deborah A. McMullen 20, Joanne Andela 14

Town of Otego

Otsego County Republican Committee, Otego 2: James Salisbury 65, Bob Fernandez 56, Arlene Salisbury 32

Clerk/collector (Republican): Patricia Hurlburt 54, Terri L. Horan 80

Council member (Republican): Jimmy Hamm II 94, Vicki Salisbury-Hoyle 46, Royce Livingston 101

Town of Richfield

Supervisor (Republican): Dan Sullivan, 176, Nick Palevsky 102

Council member (Republican): Larry Frigault 151, Rex A. Seamon 178, Isaac Ames 130, write-in 71

Highway superintendent (Republican): Tim Proctor 171, Randy Seamon 111

Town of Springfield

Highway superintendent (Republican): Jeff Brown 68, Tim Fish 32

Town of Unadilla

Otsego County Republican Committee, Unadilla 1: Polly Judd 18, Garrett deBlieck 17, Kirsten Ruling 22

Otsego County Republican Committee, Unadilla 2: Jessica Grow 37, Allen Anderson 20, Donald Cole 28

Clerk (Republican): Terry L. Yoder 94, Kelly A. Moore 33

Council member (Republican): Allen Anderson 60, Lawrence Oralls 60

CHENANGO COUNTY

County clerk (Republican): Leonard W. Smith 335, Brian F. Wessels 854

Town of Columbus

Supervisor (Republican): Richard M. Fornito Sr. 17, Diane P. Scalzo 28

Town of Guilford

Council member (Republican): Jordan D. Fleming 38, Thomas C. Ives 79, Matthew J. Retz 90, write-in 1

Town of McDonough

Clerk (Republican): Shirley R. Cook 20, Mallory Ann Franklin 7

City of Norwich

Ward 4 alderman (Republican): William F. Loomis 9, Linda Kays Biviano 6

Town of Norwich

Highway superintendent (Republican): Barry D. Christophersen 105, Drew R. Seller 52

Town of Smithville

Highway superintendent (Republican): Harold Schultes 42, Vincent P. Witkowski 77

DELAWARE COUNTY

Town of Colchester

Council member (Republican): Daniel J. Pinner 134, Alan J. Donner 61, Julie A. Markert 124

Town of Walton

Highway superintendent (Republican): Jeffrey Offnick 153, David E. Stanton 4, write-in 1

There were no primary races in Schoharie County.