Primary election results
Randal Mowers will be the Republican Party candidate for town supervisor in Oneonta.
In primary election voting Tuesday, Mowers defeated Teresa DeSantis, 160 to 32 for the GOP party line in the November general election.
Many results were not available by press time for Wednesday's newspaper. All results below are unofficial, provided by county boards of election on their websites.
In other Otsego County primaries:
For the Democratic Party nomination for county representative from District 3 (Laurens, Otego), Caitlin Ogden defeated Jared Nepa, 117 to 21.
Town of Hartwick
Otsego County Republican Committee, Hartwick 1: Robert J. O’Brien 74, Frederick Koffer 91, Christopher Briggs 79
Supervisor (Republican): Bryan F. LoRusso 124, Robert J. O’Brien 81
Council member (Republican): Christopher Briggs 82, Jonathan Horth 101, Cindy Carr 118, Bruce Markusen 72
Highway superintendent (Republican): Frederick Koffer 134, Jerry Wood 67
Town of Laurens
Otsego County Republican Committee, Laurens 1: Traci Dilello 9, Debra Balantic 22, Phil Balantic 27
Otsego County Republican Committee, Laurens 2: Patricia Brockway 43, Michelle Buccheri 40, Jonathan S. Chambers 20, write-in 3
Town of Maryland
Otsego County Republican Committee, Maryland 1: Kyle Imperato 27, Jennifer Mickle 25, Ken Williams 2
Council member (Republican): Renee Gaston 62, Jason Knapp 62, Ken Williams 11, write-in 1
Town of Milford
Justice (Republican): Matthew Kane 21, Deborah A. McMullen 20, Joanne Andela 14
Town of Otego
Otsego County Republican Committee, Otego 2: James Salisbury 65, Bob Fernandez 56, Arlene Salisbury 32
Clerk/collector (Republican): Patricia Hurlburt 54, Terri L. Horan 80
Council member (Republican): Jimmy Hamm II 94, Vicki Salisbury-Hoyle 46, Royce Livingston 101
Town of Richfield
Supervisor (Republican): Dan Sullivan, 176, Nick Palevsky 102
Council member (Republican): Larry Frigault 151, Rex A. Seamon 178, Isaac Ames 130, write-in 71
Highway superintendent (Republican): Tim Proctor 171, Randy Seamon 111
Town of Springfield
Highway superintendent (Republican): Jeff Brown 68, Tim Fish 32
Town of Unadilla
Otsego County Republican Committee, Unadilla 1: Polly Judd 18, Garrett deBlieck 17, Kirsten Ruling 22
Otsego County Republican Committee, Unadilla 2: Jessica Grow 37, Allen Anderson 20, Donald Cole 28
Clerk (Republican): Terry L. Yoder 94, Kelly A. Moore 33
Council member (Republican): Allen Anderson 60, Lawrence Oralls 60
CHENANGO COUNTY
County clerk (Republican): Leonard W. Smith 335, Brian F. Wessels 854
Town of Columbus
Supervisor (Republican): Richard M. Fornito Sr. 17, Diane P. Scalzo 28
Town of Guilford
Council member (Republican): Jordan D. Fleming 38, Thomas C. Ives 79, Matthew J. Retz 90, write-in 1
Town of McDonough
Clerk (Republican): Shirley R. Cook 20, Mallory Ann Franklin 7
City of Norwich
Ward 4 alderman (Republican): William F. Loomis 9, Linda Kays Biviano 6
Town of Norwich
Highway superintendent (Republican): Barry D. Christophersen 105, Drew R. Seller 52
Town of Smithville
Highway superintendent (Republican): Harold Schultes 42, Vincent P. Witkowski 77
DELAWARE COUNTY
Town of Colchester
Council member (Republican): Daniel J. Pinner 134, Alan J. Donner 61, Julie A. Markert 124
Town of Walton
Highway superintendent (Republican): Jeffrey Offnick 153, David E. Stanton 4, write-in 1
There were no primary races in Schoharie County.