Halo: MCC Season 7 brings Combat Evolved modding tools, a server browser, and more

By Pulasthi Ariyasinghe Neowin
Neowin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, 343 Industries launched the seventh season of content for Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Dubbed Elite, Season 7 has visual improvements and modding tools for Halo: Combat Evolved, the long-awaited custom game browser, another Halo Online map, and new customization content as its highlights. Starting with the big items,...

www.neowin.net
