Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

2022 Kicker Trey Smack Announces Commitment to Florida Gators

By Demetrius Harvey
Posted by 
AllGators
AllGators
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfiVO_0adHOPO200

Photo Credit: University of Florida Athletics Association

The Florida Gators have landed another commitment during this year's recruiting cycle, landing 2022 kicker Trey Smack, who announced his intentions to commit to the program on social media earlier today.

"I am beyond excited to open the next chapter of my kicking career! I have committed to the University of Florida," said Smack.

Smack is currently ranked as the No. 3 kicker in the nation while grading out as the No. 10 ranked punter in the nation, according to Kohl's Professional Camps. According to Kohl's, Smack attended the 2021 Spring Showcase Camp and scored 14 points on field goals, winning the kickoff competition as well.

"He is a very good specialist and his charts were outstanding throughout the past year. Smack scored 33 points on field goals and had a kickoff score of 116.42 in July of 2020," reported the website.

"His punting is developing and his leg is so strong he will be very good in college either kicking or punting. Smack works hard on his craft and will be a Power 5 player."

Smack becomes the ninth commitment Florida has landed during this recruiting cycle, including Julian Humphrey (Houston, Texas), offensive tackle Tony Livingston (Tampa, Fla.), quarterback Nick Evers (Flower Mound, Texas), wide receiver Isaiah Bond (Buford, Ga.), edge rusher Francois Nolton (Miami, Fla.), tight end CJ Hawkins (Tampa, Fla), receiver Chander Smith (Orlando, Fla.) and linebacker Shemar James Mobile (Ala).

Smack becomes the first specialist to commit to the Gators football program. It remains to be seen whether or not the team will bring in another specialist, but this commitment and a recent visit by former Florida Gators kicker Evan McPherson's brother, Alex McPherson, shows the team is serious about upgrading its room.

Community Policy
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
46
Followers
292
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Florida Gators#The University Of Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Florida Gators Still Leading for 2022 WR Isaiah Horton

Billy Gonzales has built a luxurious resumé as one of the best wide receiver developers in college football throughout his time at the University of Florida. Sending six former Gators to the NFL in the past two years, the Florida wideouts coach has started to garner significant interest from prospective pass-catching talent.
AllGators

Gators Remain in Front for 2022 RB Terrance Gibbs

A well-followed storyline in Florida recruiting over the past few cycles has been the Gators inability to land running backs from the high school ranks. Last garnering enough interest to secure a high school running back prospect in 2019 with Nay’Quan Wright, Florida is on the prowl in 2022 to make up for their missteps on the trail in that area.
AllGators

Jamarion Miller Says Gators View Him as Their No. 1 RB Target

The Florida Gators have a well-documented past in recruiting when it comes to missing out on high school running back prospects. Failing to land a back since the 2019 class in the form of Nay’Quan Wright, Greg Knox has gone to strenuous lengths to overcome their woes during the 2022 cycle.
AllGators

Former Gators WR Kadarius Toney Inks Four-Year, $13.7M Deal With Giants

Earlier today, former Florida Gators receiver Kadarius Toney agreed to terms on a four-year $13.7M deal with the New York Giants. The rookie deal is fully guaranteed and comes with a fifth-year option. The deal was first reported by NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. The Giants selected Toney with the 20th...
NFLPosted by
AllGators

3 Takeaways From Gators HC Dan Mullen's Contract Extension

When the Florida Gators set out into their offseason, the feeling around Gainesville and the country was that of the unknown. It wasn't clear whether or not the head coach of the school's football team would return or take his talents to the NFL. Following the head coaching cycle coming...
AllGators

Gators WR Target Evan Stewart Calls Florida the 'Best of Both Worlds'

While his official visit to the program ended a week ago, Florida Gators receiver target Evan Stewart out of Liberty High School in Frisco (Texas) made plenty of noise at this weekends Under Armour Future 50 event, an event dedicated to the best underclassmen in the nation and Under Armour All-America Game prospects.
AllGators

2022 WR Target Draws Comparison to Trevon Grimes

In 2020, the Florida Gators were led by a prolific passing attack offensively. Ranking atop the NCAA in passing yards per game, Florida benefitted from the plethora of weapons operating at Kyle Trask’s disposal. Showcasing NFL-caliber talent at the wide receiver position, the Gators saw seven pass-catchers move on to...
Florida StatePosted by
AllGators

Gators 2022 DB Target Azareyeh Thomas: 'Florida Is the Standard'

Since Jules Montinar and Wesley “Crime Dog” McGriff burst onto the scene in Gainesville as part of the new-look secondary staff, the Florida Gators recruiting efforts with defensive backs have seen an uptick in mutual interest from the nation’s top talent. Earning a commitment from Texas-based corner Julian Humphrey in...
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Former Gators QB Kyle Trask Officially Signs Rookie Deal With Buccaneers

Today, former Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially inked a deal, his rookie contract. The four-year deal will be worth $5.545M with a $1.385M signing bonus for the former Heisman Trophy finalist. The Buccaneers began its mandatory minicamp today, and it would be the first time Trask and his new teammate, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady would see the field at the same time this offseason.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Grimes Has Knee Procedure, Waived by Eagles

Former Florida Gators wide receiver Trevon Grimes was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday with an injury designation, following a minor procedure on his knee which was originally reported by Mike Kaye of NJ.com. So long as Grimes goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll revert to Philadelphia’s injured reserve and...
College SportsPosted by
AllGators

Florida Gators Capitalize on End of Dead Period; Recruiting Recap

Over the past two weeks and counting, the Florida Gators football program has been in a constant state of movement. While its players continue to prepare on the gridiron for the grueling season yet to come during the fall, its coaches and recruiting coordinators have been laying the groundwork for the new blood of players set to enter the program in the coming years.