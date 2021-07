Strong pitching, efficient hitting and stellar defense lifted the Chariton Varsity softball team to a 2-0 win at Centerville this past Friday night, June 18. Chariton pitcher Layne Braby tossed a one-hit shutout on the mound and Chariton’s defense committed just one error in the game. The Lady Chargers scored two runs in the top of the second inning, which was all the scoring they would need in the game.