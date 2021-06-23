Samuel Brown and Sandra Simmons win Eastburn Community Service Award
COATESVILLE—The recipients of the 2021 Brandywine Health Foundation's prestigious Eastburn Community Service Award are Samuel Brown and Sandra Simmons. Established in 2016, the Eastburn Award recognizes local heroes who have made meaningful contributions to the Coatesville community. During a worldwide pandemic and major social unrest, Samuel Brown and Sandra Simmons emerged as local changemakers who provided the support and inspiration necessary for members of our community to thrive and succeed.