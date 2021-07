Baseball fans sure do a lot of complaining about just about anything and everything -- and perhaps much of that noise is warranted. Still, they should be happy because at least we have baseball, and with it we have so many amazing baseball stories. From a fantasy baseball perspective, the first half of the season (roughly half, so bear with me here) features so many awesome performances we should be celebrating! Keep your belts fastened and let's highlight some of the best stories of 2021 so far!