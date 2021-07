Syracuse, N.Y. – The highly contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus has reversed progress in some states and other countries. In the U.S., the variant is now responsible for 25% of new Covid-19 cases, and about 10% in New York City. In Los Angeles County, the nation’s largest, residents are being urged to wear masks again as Covid-19 cases surge, primarily because of the variant. And Australia, once the model of Covid control, has gone on lockdown again.