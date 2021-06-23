Saks offers up to 60% off designer brands
Don’t miss out on this massive designer sale. Saks Fifth Avenue is offering up to 60% off luxury brands and high-end clothing, making bank-breaking brands more accessible. Take your wardrobe to the next level with Saks’ expansive collection of designer clothing and accessories. Whether you’ve had your eye on a statement piece (or 10), or simply want to browse basics and summer staples, this Saks sale makes it easy. Shop some of our picks from popular designers below:www.mlive.com