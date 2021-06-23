Cancel
Monongalia County commissioners reject additional medical cannabis regulations

By mikenolting
wajr.com
 8 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County commissioners unanimously additional regulations for medical marijuana dispensaries proposed by the board of health. Commissioners reached the decision after a deliberating following a two work session with board members one week ago. All three commissioners acknowledged the complexity of the medical cannabis business, security, safety and legal issues addressed by the board in their proposed regulations.

