History is full of harsh truths

Pocono Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe author’s point about heading toward a society as that in “1984” is, if not legitimate, debatable. Mob rule such as tearing down statues can never be allowed to take the place of legitimate, peaceful change. Renaming buildings should not be done by executive fiat. But the author looks at...

www.poconorecord.com
Highland County, OHTimes Gazette

The truth is always there

In 1972, one of my favorite movies ever was made. “Deliverance” was a breakout movie for Burt Reynolds. Lewis, played by Burt, and his three friends decide to take a canoe trip to northern Georgia. In the beginning of the movie one of the friends engages a local banjo playing boy with the famous dueling banjo scene. This young boy has obvious mental and physical disabilities caused by the power plant moving into the area.
Religionhoustonherald.com

What is truth?

Pontius Pilate, governor of the Roman province of Judea, is credited with an infamous quote in John 18:38 of the Bible. “What is truth?” he said. While Pilate wasn’t really asking the question in search of an answer, but was instead attempting to justify his own actions with a rhetorical remark, his words nonetheless went down in history as some of the most memorable ever spoken. But regardless of his intent, Pilate couldn’t possibly have foreseen how relevant that three-word question would become a bit more than 2,000 years later.
ReligionObserver

The Elusive Truth

I was raised by devout Christian parents, but I have never been a member of any church. I do not claim an understanding of the world and its problems beyond that of anyone else out hoeing in their garden. It is plain to see however, that there are many crosscurrents in the overall mentality of humankind. Perhaps mankind does, and should, rule the world, but human kings should never rule mankind. We have enough to each rule ourselves.
ReligionRecorder

Absolute truth

I quote Ted Thornton in his letter of June 24. “This is why history should always continue to be written and rewritten to keep up with the times. The pursuit of truth is ongoing, never final,” he says. Since the pursuit of truth is ongoing, so must be the truth of his assertion.
Societydbrnews.com

Says Peterson’s letter regarding Critical Race Theory inaccurate

Martin Peterson’s recent letter regarding HF802, Critical Race Theory, is inaccurate. I floor-managed and helped write this bill, and in several emails to Mr. Peterson I explained that the legislation does not prohibit the teaching of slavery, Jim Crow laws, and other mistakes in our history. To the contrary, the bill specifically states these topics are not prohibited.
ReligionObserver-Reporter

LETTER: Why we do not need CRT

The Psalmist writes, "I am fearfully and wonderfully made." Critical race theorists have repeatedly said that white people have no redeeming value (Ibram X. Kendi, Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities and the director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, just to name one). I'm still reeling from shock and deep sadness after reading Rev. Erik Hoeke's virtue-signaling piece from Father's Day weekend in the Observer-Reporter ("Why We Need Critical Race Theory," June 20). The smoke of apostasy has entered the Christian religion. Christ admonished his apostles to "love one another as I have loved you." God doesn't care about white guilt or virtue-signaling. I don't know what Rev. Hoeke was taught in the seminary, and I'm not going to speculate. By the same token, I want no one to speculate about me based on an attribute over which I have no control – the color of my skin.
Religionwebbcity.net

Dose of Truth

On Sunday our country will be celebrating its 245th birthday, giving each of us a chance to say, “Happy Birthday America.” I intentionally stay away from political things in my columns. However, since this week I am suggesting we as people of faith should share our values, some readers may assume my motivation is political. I am not writing to promote either the Republican or Democratic party. To make this point allow me to share the words of two leaders who preceded both of our current political parties.
Societythehinsdalean.com

Thoughts on freedom as we salute independence

Almost two and a half centuries have passed since the 13 colonies issued the declaration that led to our country’s independence. Among those 1,300 words are the lines from Thomas Jefferson that are most frequently quoted. “We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal; that...
Societyquillette.com

On Victimhood and Culture—A Reply to Aaron Hanna

It was a pleasure to read Aaron Hanna’s recent essay, “The Limitations of Black Conservative Thought.” It is magnificently reasoned, informed, and fair. Shelby Steele and Thomas Sowell have rarely been engaged so constructively. The Right can be too deferential and fails to subject their work to proper scrutiny, while the Left either pretends they don’t exist or dismisses them out of hand. I am, predictably, inclined towards the views of both writers, but have always considered them too often revered or despised, rather than truly considered.
Bristol, RIprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Brigidi: It's time to be truthful about our history

Stephan Brigidi, of Bristol, is a retired professor of aesthetics and currently a working artist and writer. Recently I was privileged to observe the Slave Medallion ceremony at Linden Place in Bristol. The program was richly informative and very spiritually moving. Members of the Algonquin, Pokanoket, and Wampanoag tribes spoke with eloquence and honest description, offering accounts of the history of the slave trade and Bristol’s major role in it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Is wokeness self-defeating?

Over 100 House Republicans voted against removing Confederate statues from the Capitol, a majority of the caucus. A GOP congressman was linked to a fundraiser with a notorious white nationalist. Both stories appear to confirm liberal commentator Matthew Yglesias' argument that conservatives are steamed about critical race theory because they're the villains on race and American history.
Lexington, TNLexington Progress

Outdoor Truths

While Americans are fixed on our own Independence Day; the truth is, many different countries take one day each year and celebrate their freedom from another country or empire. I find it odd that even countries which are not known for freedom (like Syria,) celebrate it each year. What is forgotten in many places, is the desire to be free does not come down as an edict from a president, king, or governor, but it comes intrinsically from individuals. Some person at some time had to start a conversation saying, “You know, we need to be free.” Others then joined the chorus and eventually freedom became something to be pursued as a group. The Declaration of Independence states correctly that liberty is endowed by our Creator as an unalienable right. The founders of our country believed that because liberty was an unalienable right endowed by God, they should not hinder this right to those who are, and become, Americans – that it ought to be a part of the fabric of the country. Again, this was based on what they believed about God and his desire for people based on the Bible. There is no doubt, the freedoms we enjoy are much more than say the people of Syria. They want to be a free country and yet keep individual’s freedoms at bay. North Korea would be another example. What we must remember is this. A nation becoming free from another nation only to enslave its own people is…
SocietyPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

The dubious narrative about systemic racism | Column

It is undeniable that there are significant racial disparities in America, but the question is whether those disparities are manifestations of systemic racism or are, for the most part, the sum of the legacies of former racist practices and the cumulative effects of current racial prejudice. This is not a matter of semantics. The answer to this question has important policy implications.
SocietyGaston Gazette

Why does racism exist?

I am so grateful that I was able to give balance to all the beautiful antebellum plantations that I saw as my wife and I recently took a trip down the Mississippi River. This “balance” was made possible by going to “The Legacy Museum” in Montgomery, Alabama. I finally gained an understanding as to why we whites struggle against racism, particularly toward African-Americans. I would like to share with you my discovery.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Does America really need to be 'saved'?

Recently I was running past the Sarasota Fairgrounds just as a message flashed on its entrance billboard. The message was promoting the July 3 “Rally to Save America” event at the fairgrounds, and it made me wonder: What was the rally aiming to save? Did America need saving? What does it mean to save a nation?
EconomyPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Country's first black billionaire calls for reparations so America can 'atone' for racist history

America’s first black billionaire said people need to “atone” for the country’s history by paying reparations to the nation’s black population. “Reparations would require the entire country to … admit that the result of slavery has been 200 years of systemic racism, and for that reason, black folks have been denied $13-$15 trillion of wealth, and therefore, we as a country now must atone by paying black people of all stripes — the rich ones, the poor ones, and the middle — out of our pocket,” said Robert Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television.