Hoornstra: Baseball’s best and worst umpires, by the numbers

It was a nine-game slate on Monday, and besides two or three notable pitchers, there were slim pickings at the position in MLB DFS. That shouldn’t be an issue on Tuesday, as 15 games are scheduled to be played, with plenty of quality options to choose from for both pitcher spots on DraftKings. The dreaded Coors game will be on the main slate, meaning that we could possibly see some ownership from the Colorado Rockies and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Though, with 15 games on the slate, ownership will be spread out by default. I won’t be going out of my way to get shares of either team, especially with German Marquez on the mound for the Rockies (I’ll explain later in the article), and Pittsburgh’s lineup isn’t full of guys I’m rushing to insert in my lineup. With all of the premier choices at pitcher, let’s dive into who I’m liking the most on Tuesday.