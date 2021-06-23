Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Hoornstra: Baseball’s best and worst umpires, by the numbers

By J.P. Hoornstra
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This is a bad strike zone,” I thought. Could it have been the center-field camera angle Monday night in San Diego? No, the looks on the players’ faces confirmed it. These were veteran hitters – AJ Pollock, Steven Souza Jr. – who grimaced backward at umpire Jordan Baker. I could tell this was no ordinary strike zone. It was bad.

www.presstelegram.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabe Morales
Person
Ron Kulpa
Person
Tripp Gibson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Umpires#Statcast#Boston University#Twitter#The New York Yankees#Boston Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Wednesday

Not only does Wednesday mark the midpoint of the week, but we're also rapidly approaching the halfway point of the season. Barring any postponements, by the conclusion of Wednesday's action, the Athletics, Padres and Diamondbacks will have played a league-leading 82 games. Meanwhile, Cleveland will have 78 contests in the book with the Mets trailing the pack at 77.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

A’s, Giants repping Bay Area baseball with MLB’s best records

Heading into this week, the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s have the best records in Major League Baseball, defying preseason predictions. If you love Bay Area baseball, you’re in heaven right about now. Looking at the standings heading into action on Juneteenth, the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics...
Baseballleisuregrouptravel.com

Umpiring Pinto Baseball

My 13-year-old son discovered the value of money early-on. Quite the entrepreneur, he was taking out trash and running light errands for senior citizens in our neighborhood back in 5th grade, mowing lawns in 6th and now that baseball’s back, he’s spending evenings and Saturdays calling balls and strikes in Pinto League baseball. Having three kids grow up playing baseball/softball, I knew how unruly coaches and parents can be, so I had his back, sitting directly behind home plate for his first few games.
MLBNew York Post

Why it’s time to start betting on the Diamondbacks — the worst team in baseball

The Arizona Diamondbacks are the worst team in baseball. Or, at least, that seems to be the public consensus based on recency bias. After all, they had lost 17 straight games entering Monday — before defeating the Brewers, 5-1. They have not been favored by betting markets to win a game in nearly three weeks. They had a .274 win percentage this season. Over the previous 17 games, Vegas odds have given them a combined 38.9 percent chance to win, on average. And over the last week, that dropped to 36.5 percent.
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia’s best and worst contracts

Best: S Anthony Harris — One year, $4 million (fully guaranteed). Harris had a down 2020 season playing on the franchise tag, but the swing from a one-year, $11.441 million contract to a one-year, $4 million pact seems like an overreaction that Philadelphia capitalized on. Over the 2018-19 seasons, Harris earned PFF’s top grade among all safeties, at 91.6, with his 93.5 coverage grade also the best mark in the league. [...] Worst: K Jake Elliott — Five years, $20.
MLBPosted by
Daily News

The league’s worst offense and best pitching have the Mets in first place

Fans had become impatient with Mets bats even before they dropped to the MLB basement in offensive production. But that sentiment only swelled after the Amazin’s split the twin bill against a pesky division rival that can be a threat in the NL East, if it wants to be. The Mets fell to last in the league in runs per game (3.61) following their 2-1 loss to the Phillies in Game 2 of a ...
MLBnumberfire.com

5 Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Plays for Tuesday 6/29/21

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. An 0-for-4 dud from a chalky high-salaried slugger is a lot more common than a total dud from a top-salaried NBA player or even than a stinker from a top quarterback or running back.
MLBESPN

The best fantasy baseball stories of 2021's first half

Baseball fans sure do a lot of complaining about just about anything and everything -- and perhaps much of that noise is warranted. Still, they should be happy because at least we have baseball, and with it we have so many amazing baseball stories. From a fantasy baseball perspective, the first half of the season (roughly half, so bear with me here) features so many awesome performances we should be celebrating! Keep your belts fastened and let's highlight some of the best stories of 2021 so far!
MLBdallassun.com

Joey Gallo smashes 2 HRs in Rangers win over A's

Joey Gallo continued his home run tear with bombs to right and left field Tuesday night, a pair of solo shots that lifted the visiting Texas Rangers to a 5-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics in the opener of a three-game series. Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (2-7) got the better of...
Hudson, IAPosted by
Newton Daily News

Crooked numbers help L-S baseball rally past Hudson

HUDSON — Lynnville-Sully’s baseball team used two big innings to rally past Hudson during non-conference action on Tuesday night. Owen Norrish homered, Bryce Richards had three hits and three RBIs and Corder Noun Harder reached base five times during the Hawks’ 13-7 road victory. Hudson led 3-0 after two innings...
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 6/29/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
NBAzonecoverage.com

This Was the Best Worst-Case Scenario for the Wolves

For those who pushed their chips into the middle of the table and banked on the Minnesota Timberwolves keeping their first-round pick during the NBA Draft Lottery, shame on you. Sure, it’s great to be optimistic, but this is a tortured franchise that the odds said had a 27% chance of getting the top-three selection they needed to keep the pick. Instead, Minnesota landed at No. 7, yielding the pick to the Golden State Warriors as the final piece of the Andrew Wiggins/D’Angelo Russell swap.
MLBLong Beach Press-Telegram

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused of assault

LOS ANGELES ― A Los Angeles County judge approved a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Trevor Bauer on Tuesday after a woman claimed the Dodgers pitcher assaulted her earlier this year. The story was first reported by Us Weekly, which reported a hearing has been scheduled for next month.
MLBFakeTeams

MLB DFS: Best/worst plays for Tuesday, June 29th

It was a nine-game slate on Monday, and besides two or three notable pitchers, there were slim pickings at the position in MLB DFS. That shouldn’t be an issue on Tuesday, as 15 games are scheduled to be played, with plenty of quality options to choose from for both pitcher spots on DraftKings. The dreaded Coors game will be on the main slate, meaning that we could possibly see some ownership from the Colorado Rockies and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Though, with 15 games on the slate, ownership will be spread out by default. I won’t be going out of my way to get shares of either team, especially with German Marquez on the mound for the Rockies (I’ll explain later in the article), and Pittsburgh’s lineup isn’t full of guys I’m rushing to insert in my lineup. With all of the premier choices at pitcher, let’s dive into who I’m liking the most on Tuesday.