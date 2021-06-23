Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry: 'Our team could handle the pressure'

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry is feeling good about the team’s chance in the Eastern Conference Finals after the Bucks upset the Brooklyn Nets in a series that came down to an overtime win in Game 7.

“I think at the end of the day what's actually great and you saw it, is that you saw that our team could handle the pressure, and I think that's been great," said Lasry during an interview on CNBC.

The Bucks are returning to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since losing four straight to the Toronto Raptors in the 2018-19 season. It's been 50 years since the team won its first and only NBA Championship.

This time around, Bucks fans are optimistic about their chances.

“I always sort of say to people, the only way you get diamonds is through pressure, so you need to be able to deal with it, said Lasry, and I think we've been able to deal with it."

The Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 at Fiserv Forum Wednesday night.

The Hawks have won five of their playoff games on the road, and surprised lots of fans when they beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bucks had a better season record than the Hawks but both teams have something in common - they had to win a game seven on the road to advance.

“I think Atlanta has done the same," said Lasry. "I mean, you know for Atlanta to win its seven-game series, so I think it'll be a lot of fun."

