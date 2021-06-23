Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Calls for inquiry as dozens killed, injured, in Ethiopia market airstrike

By Aude GENET, Yasuyoshi Chiba, Yasuyoshi CHIBA
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7qkk_0adHMnYA00
Emergency workers said soldiers had prevented some of the wounded from travelling to get hospital treatment /AFP

An airstrike on a busy market killed or wounded dozens in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region, survivors and emergency workers said Wednesday, as a seven-month-old conflict surged again.

Families rushed to a hospital in the regional capital Mekele as the casualties, including many children, arrived from nearby Togoga, where witnesses and medical personnel said a busy marketplace had been bombed Tuesday.

The UN called for an urgent investigation into the strike, which has killed and wounded an as-yet undetermined number of people.

The carnage unfolded as ballot-counting was underway across much of the rest of Ethiopia following Monday's national election, but the conflict in Tigray prevented any voting there.

The airstrike happened as reports emerged of rebel advances in some parts of the northern region, where famine has been reported and atrocities documented.

"I saw with my eyes the bodies of 58 people dead," said 47-year-old Negash Araya, who estimated 200 others were wounded when bombs fell around midday on Togoga, a market town some 30 kilometres (18 miles) northwest of Mekele.

Another survivor, Birhan Gebrehiwet, was selling drinks around lunchtime when explosions tore through the weekly market that attracts throngs of traders from far and wide.

"I am sure it came from the air," said the 20-year-old, whose house next to the market was destroyed by the blast.

She described seeing many dead and injured: "We were stepping on them and in their blood."

Relatives of one man who was seriously wounded and was being treated at a Mekele hospital said he had witnessed two explosions, both fired from aircraft.

AFP could not independently verify these accounts.

- Ambulances blocked -

An emergency worker at a hospital in Mekele said about 30 people had so far been admitted -- including many young children.

Among those rushed into Ayder Referral Hospital was Genet Tsegay, a  12-year-old girl, moaning in pain, her right hand mangled from the blast.

Her mother, Tsigabu Gebretinsae, said the explosion killed her 22-year-old son -- but she did not have time to mourn with her daughter's life in the balance.

"I lost one child. Now, I cannot lose another," the 45-year-old mother of six told AFP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZPmS_0adHMnYA00
Map locating Togoga in the Tigray region of Ethiopia /AFP

She said many people in Togoga were killed: "There are still lots of people under the ruins," she said.

An emergency worker at the hospital said soldiers had prevented some of the wounded from leaving Togoga: "They risk death," he said.

One ambulance driver said he too had been stopped from driving to Togoga.

"I tried to leave Mekele four times today to try and help people, but the soldiers are not letting us go," he said.

The UN said it was "deeply disturbed" by reports the army had blocked evacuations and called on Ethiopian authorities to conduct an urgent investigation.

"Attacks directed against civilians and indiscriminate attacks are prohibited," said acting assistant secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, Ramesh Rajasingham.

The United States said it was "gravely concerned" by the reported fatalities  and called for an urgent investigation.

"We strongly condemn this reprehensible act," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said if confirmed, the blocking of ambulances could amount to a violation of international law.

This bombing "adds to the appalling series of violations of international humanitarian law and human rights" in Tigray, he said.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which helped bring the wounded to Mekele, said it was vital that victims of conflict receive unimpeded the life-saving they need.

Officials from Tigray's interim administration and the Ethiopian army did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment about the attack.

- War and a peace prize -

In November, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray promising a swift campaign to oust its dissident ruling party.

The alliance against Tigray's renegade leadership followed peace overtures towards Eritrea made by Abiy that ended a long cold war between the neighbours and earned Abiy the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.

In recent days, as votes were cast and counted across much of the vast nation of 110 million people, there were reports of rebel advances in Tigray.

They included the brief occupation of the key town of Adigrat in the far north, and Wukro, further south nearer Mekele, where heavy shelling was heard late Wednesday, residents told AFP.

The fighting in Tigray -- and its impact on civilians -- has damaged Abiy's standing as a peacemaker and reformer, but his administration has remained defiant in the face of international criticism.

On Monday, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet expressed alarm at ongoing atrocities in the region, including sexual violence and extrajudicial killings.

Aid groups say that as a result of the fighting, 350,000 people face famine conditions in the northernmost region -- an analysis the government disputes.

AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josep Borrell
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Person
Michelle Bachelet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Famine#European Union#Eritrea#Un#Ayder Referral Hospital#Ethiopian#State Department#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Africa
News Break
United Nations
Related
Worldcrossroadstoday.com

Ethiopia’s government announce ceasefire as Tigrayan troops retake region’s capital

(CNN) — In a stunning about-turn in the devastating eight-month civil war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, the Ethiopian government declared an immediate and unilateral ceasefire after Tigrayan troops retook the regional capital Mekelle on Monday evening. Tigrayan forces on Tuesday had not accepted the truce. The Ethiopian military has...
MilitaryCNN

Ethiopian forces withdraw from Tigray regional capital Mekelle

(CNN) — Less than a week into an intense offensive by Tigrayan forces, the Ethiopian military has withdrawn from the war-torn regional Tigrayan capital of Mekelle on Monday, a UN official told CNN. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fear of reprisal from the Ethiopian government.
PoliticsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ethiopia urges Tigray rights inquiry to 'immediately cease'

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Ethiopia's government is urging an African Union body to "immediately cease" a new commission of inquiry into allegations of abuses in the country's Tigray region, where months of deadly conflict have led to warnings of famine and "ethnic cleansing." An Ethiopian foreign ministry statement on...
HealthVoice of America

Health Officials: Blast Kills Dozens in Tigray Market

A bomb blast killed dozens of people Tuesday at a market in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, as new fighting flared up in areas outside the regional capital, Mekelle. The bomb went off in the town of Togoga west of Mekelle at about 1 p.m. local time. There were conflicting reports on whether the blast was the result of a plane dropping a bomb or artillery shells hitting the market.
Public Safetygobnewsonline.com

64 killed and 180 injured in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

At least 64 people were killed and 180 injured in an air strike,on a market in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Victims are brought to the Ayder referral hospital in Mekele as the army denies targeting civilians. Rescue work at the crash site was delayed as soldiers initially blocked first aid personnel...
Africadnyuz.com

Ethiopia: US calls for probe into killing of aid workers in Tigray

The US has called for an investigation into the killings of three Doctors Without Borders (MSF) employees in Ethiopia’s restive Tigray region, according to a statement released by the State Department on Friday. “Attacks on humanitarian workers are indefensible and must end immediately,” the State Department said. “We call for...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

US gives cautious welcome to Ethiopian govt ceasefire in Tigray

The United States on Tuesday gave a cautious welcome to the unilateral ceasefire announced by the Ethiopian government in the war-hit Tigray region, as rebel fighters seized more territory. "The Government of Ethiopia's announcement yesterday of a unilateral ceasefire in the Tigray region could be a positive step if it results in changes on the ground to end the conflict, stop the atrocities, and allow unhindered humanitarian assistance," US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
Politicssrnnews.com

Tigray’s former rulers back in Mekelle, Ethiopian government declares ceasefire

AMBA GIORGIS, Ethiopia (Reuters) – The former rulers of Ethiopia’s Tigray region said on Monday they were back in control of the regional capital Mekelle after nearly eight months of fighting, and the government which ousted them declared a unilateral ceasefire with immediate effect. Residents in downtown Mekelle reported seeing...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Tigray rebels gain more ground, vow to drive out 'enemies'

Rebel fighters in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray seized control of more territory on Tuesday, one day after retaking the local capital and vowing to drive all "enemies" out of the region. - Rebels threaten capitals - Communications were cut throughout Tigray on Tuesday, making it difficult to verify reports of troop movements.
Africahawaiinewsnetwork.com

Official says airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray kills more than 50

NAIROBI, Kenya >> An airstrike hit a busy market in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray village of Togoga on Tuesday and killed at least 51 people, according to health workers who said soldiers blocked medical teams from traveling to the scene. See the original article at: Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
Africahornobserver.com

Thousands of people displaced in Wisil fighting - UN

MOGADISHU (HORN OBSERVER) - United Nations (UN) has confirmed that thousands of people were displaced from homes after heavy fighting between Somali forces and al-Shabaab fighters in central Somalia. In a statement, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the clashes also killed several people in...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

UN prolongs Mali peacekeeping mission, calls for February vote

The UN Security Council on Tuesday extended its Mali peacekeeping mission until the end of June 2022, insisting on a return to civilian rule and for elections on February 27.  After announcing the end of its Barkhane mission in the war-torn Sahel state, former colonial power France had hoped to be able to increase the strength of MINUSMA by a few thousand peacekeepers but the June 30 deadline for the end of the mission came too soon for it to secure a green light from the US Congress for extra UN spending in Mali.
Africaborkena.com

Ethiopia : Amnesty International concerned about civilian protection in Tigray

As Mekelle changes hands, civilians remain in urgent need of protection. Commenting after regional forces took control of Mekelle, the regional capital of Tigray, from Ethiopian government forces yesterday, Sarah Jackson, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, said:. “Amnesty International remains deeply...
Africasatenaw.com

News: Ethiopia calls on AU to stop commission of inquiry on rights abuse in Tigray says outside scoop of agreement, lacks legal basis

Addis Abeba, June 17/2021 – Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is “regrettable to note that the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights made a unilateral announcement on the establishment of a “Commission of Inquiry” and said it was “completely outside the scope of the invitation by the government and lacks legal basis.”
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

UN panel accuses Russia of Africa killings; Moscow says no

U.N. experts are accusing Russian military instructors and the Central African Republic forces they are supporting of “excessive use of force, indiscriminate killings, the occupation of schools and looting on a large scale” -- allegations Moscow strongly rejected Monday. The panel of experts monitoring sanctions on the conflict-torn African nation...